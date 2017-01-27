Special Valentine Day Limo Service

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Royal Limo Service is a licensed limousine service that offers transportation in and around Vancouver and Whistler, Richmond, West Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, White Rock, Abbotsford, Delta, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Port Moody, and Mission. Read more at http://www.royallimo.ca

Royal Limo Vancouver is pleased to announce special services in and around Vancouver on Feb 14 to celebrate Valentine's Day. The company is offering competitive transportation rates for travelers on Feb 14 between Vancouver and the suburbs. Royal Limo is a well-established limousine company that has been in the business for many years. For the past few years, it has been expanding its services in and around Vancouver. Royal Limo has several types of luxury limousines that include the stretch limo, SUV, party bus and the sedan. To ensure that people in Vancouver get to celebrate Valentine's Day safely and not to have to worry about the traffic or parking, Royal Vancouver Limo will have extra drivers and limousines available or the entire day. All Royal Limo drivers are trained to know the roads and remain professional no matter what the occasion.

Royal Limo Vancouver strives to ensure that the traveler rides in supreme comfort. Because Valentine's Day is traditionally a busy day, we have taken great precautions to ensure that our passengers are safe and get to their destination on time. The company has professional drivers who are accustomed to driving in all types of terrain. The foremost priority is nevertheless, the safety of the passenger

Royal Limo Vancouver has been providing luxury transportation in Vancouver for several decades and has seen its business expand significantly over the past few years. You may call Royal Limo at 604-727-0950 to know more about our Valentine's Day service. The company is offering several types of package deals that cater to the individual traveler, couples and families.

Royal Limo has always maintained an excellent reputation in the business of luxury travel and plans to continue the same trend on Valentine's Day. You are welcome to visit the Royal Limo Vancouver website at http://www.royallimo.ca