Spectacular manufactured home trends coming soon to communities

OKEMOS, MI --(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - When manufactured homes -- like those on display at the Louisville Manufactured Housing Show earlier this year -- wow seasoned industry experts including members of the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association, the consumers are going to love them.

Some of the more awe inspiring design elements include open floor plans, barn wood accents, warm antique-style lighting, fireplaces and incredible bathrooms.

"The homes are first class with every amenity you can imagine, and even some I never thought of," said Barb Margosian, director of operations, Sherwood Properties, Michigan. "Some of these new bathrooms are like a vacation spa destination." Door-free showers accented with tremendous tile work, high-end fixtures and stunning cabinetry with prodigious amounts of storage are also being seen.

Kevin Garthus, national product manager at Skyline Corporation, finds that "New trends such as kitchens with multiple accent woodgrains and spacious islands paired with informal dining spaces are very popular with today's consumers. Additionally, huge walk-in tile showers, rustic interior barn doors, tall sidewalls with trey ceilings and LED lighting are a few of the newest features in manufactured homes. Skyline is excited to bring these design elements to our product offerings."

According to Rich Rice, director of operations for Adventure Homes, grey is the new beige in wall color and flooring. "Two-tone kitchen cabinet layouts continue to be in style with espresso and cream as well as grey and cream combinations. Our kitchen islands, with accented colors different from the rest of the kitchen, look like upscale furniture."

"Upgrades in electronics and 'Smart' components are also important features for homeowners. Adventure Homes places Wi-Fi routers on the top of kitchen cabinets for whole house coverage and has incorporated LED technology both in standard and accent lighting for cleaner 'daylight' light and energy savings," Rice said.

"These homes showcase top design elements and highlight where the industry is heading," said Darren Ing, director of the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association, MMHA. "We expect these styles and options to be very popular with consumers, especially those who haven't considered manufactured homes lately."

The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association is dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of manufactured and modular home living and connecting people interested in finding a community or home to MMHA members. For more information, visit www.michhome.org.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/20/11G130769/Adventure_Homes_2017Mohican_series-503986b5a7f2b93bb1ac884bda28ce96.pdf