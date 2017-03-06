Spectra by Comcast Spectacor Announces Kim Damron as President of the Ticketing & Fan Engagement Division Along With Key Executive Promotions

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Comcast Spectacor today announced promotions for several key members of its Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement team, including Kim Damron's appointment as President of the division. In her new role as President, Damron will oversee the strategic direction for all aspects of Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement, including operations, product and technology solutions and client satisfaction. Damron will continue to report to Dave Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement.

"Kim Damron is a strong leader with unparalleled experience in our industry," said Dave Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. "Her expertise and vision touches the entire organization and drives Spectra's delivery of world-class solutions for our clients and their customers."

In her most recent role as Chief Operating Officer, Damron oversaw customer service, technology operations, ecommerce, marketing and the client partner team. Damron also managed strategic partnerships and was instrumental in the growth of the organization's alliance with StubHub. Prior to Damron's twelve-year tenure at Spectra (formerly Paciolan), she served in leadership positions at Tickets.com, Buy.com and Paramount Studios.

"I am honored to accept this role and excited about the team we have assembled to achieve our goals," said Damron. "I am passionate about serving our client community and growing the business through innovative technology offerings and best-in-class solutions."

Steve Demots Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer

In addition, the company promoted Steve Demots to Chief Revenue Officer today. Demots will manage all aspects of the client-facing business, including the teams leading business development, client partner, marketing, Ballena, and Fan One. In his previous role as Senior Vice President of Business Development, Demots oversaw the success and growth of Spectra Ticketing and Fan Engagement's client community, as well as the acquisition of new clients. In 2016, under Demots' leadership, the division gained the most new clients in the company's 36-year history.

Craig Ricks Promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing

Craig Ricks has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing, overseeing corporate marketing, public relations, corporate communications, and marketing services. Ricks has served in a strategic marketing role with the company for 14 years and recently launched a full service digital marketing agency, Spectra Digital Group, offering digital services to clients designed to help them better engage fans and sell tickets.

Christian Lewis Promoted to Vice President of Business Development

Christian Lewis has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development, overseeing the retention, acquisition of and growth of the client community. Lewis has served in a strategic role at Spectra for more than three years, growing the community and developing long-term relationships. Lewis has a long history in live entertainment serving in leadership roles at Terrapin Sports Marketing at the University of Maryland, CBS College Sports Properties, and at Cardinal Sports Properties at Stanford University.

"Dave Butler, Kim Damron and their senior leadership team have achieved a great deal to prepare Spectra Ticketing and Fan Engagement for the future," said Dave Scott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Spectacor. "Spectra's strength is fueled by its leaders, and these appointments reflect our unwavering commitment to providing client solutions through innovation and experience."

About Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement

Spectra's Ticketing & Fan Engagement division is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 35 years of experience. Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement enables college athletic programs, arenas, professional sports, and performing arts clients to sell more than 120 million tickets per year.

About Spectra

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's unmatched blend of integrated services presents incremental value for clients through the coordination of three primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Ticketing & Fan Engagement. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.

About Comcast Spectacor

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., Comcast Spectacor's three core businesses are the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center venue, and Spectra, a hospitality firm specializing in Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Ticketing & Fan Engagement divisions. Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for more information.