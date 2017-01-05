Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement Announces Bill Hancock as Keynote Speaker at PACnet '17 Conference

Exec. Dir. of College Football Playoff to inspire Spectra community

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement, the leader in live entertainment ticketing, marketing, fundraising and analytics solutions, today announced Bill Hancock, executive director at College Football Playoff (CFP) will deliver a general session keynote address at its annual PACnet community conference. The conference will be held Feb. 12-15, 2017 at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa in Newport Beach, Calif. The keynote will also be streamed live to the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) community for all membership.

Bill Hancock has achieved an exceptional trifecta of firsts in intercollegiate athletics, serving as the first full-time director of the NCAA Final Four, first executive director of the bowl Championship Series, and his current role as the first executive director of the College Football Playoff. He has had great success in his current position, playing an instrumental role in creating and launching the playoff from square one. The CFP was named Sports Event of the Year by Sports Business Journal its first year.

"I am honored by the opportunity to address the PACnet community of peers and business associates to discuss leadership in the live entertainment community and how to keep moving forward, one pedal at a time," said Hancock. "PACnet provides an exceptional opportunity to gather the diverse creative leaders in our field to exchange ideas and information to enhance all of our businesses."

It has been a long road for Hancock, both literally and figuratively. His five-decade career in the industry began in 1971 as assistant sports information director at his alma mater, University of Oklahoma. After 16 years with the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship -- 13 as executive director -- Hancock joined BCS as administrator in 2005. He became executive director in 2009 and took on the same role for the playoff when it was created in 2012.

He took a brief retirement in 2002 after a family tragedy. Hancock's son, Will, was one of the 10 victims of the 2001 plane crash as members of the Oklahoma State University men's basketball team traveled home from a game in Boulder, Colorado. Hancock spent a cathartic 36 days cycling from Huntington Beach, Calif., to Tybee Island, Ga., resulting in his top-selling memoir "Riding With the Blue Moth." Two years later, he rode the same bicycle from Mexico to Canada.

Hancock's second book, "This One Day in Hobart," is a history of his hometown of Hobart, Okla. He has a deep connection with Hobart, where he spent four years in the 1970s as editor of his family's daily newspaper, the Hobart Democrat-Chief. Hancock is married to his high school sweetheart, Nicki Perry, who is a retired high school English teacher. Their son, Nate, is a consultant for EMC in Kansas City.

His hobbies and passions are varied. Hancock has run 15 marathons and has been a proud member of the United States Olympic Committee staff at the Olympics. Thirty-two years after he was first called upon by the USOC for the Los Angeles games, 2016 marked Hancock's 12th Olympics. He administered "high-demand media ticketing" at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. He is the very proud grandparent of William and Jack, sons of Nate and his wife Kristin; and Andrea, daughter of Will and his wife Karen, who was born two months before her father's death.

"The world of intercollegiate athletics has benefitted from the presence and guidance of Bill Hancock," said Jane Kleinberger, Founder of Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. "His unique drive and varied experiences will serve to inspire the PACnet '17 community on their own journeys, as he shares his story of strength, hope, and the ability to keep moving forward."

