Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement Announces John Wentzell as Pro Sports/Arenas Keynote at PACnet '17 Conference

Newly-appointed President of Spectra Venue Management and Food Services & Hospitality to address Spectra community

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement, the leader in live entertainment ticketing, marketing, fundraising and analytics solutions, today announced John Wentzell, president of Spectra Venue Management and Food Services & Hospitality division, will present the Pro Sports/Arenas keynote address at its annual PACnet community conference. The conference, which brings 700 community members together to share strategies, technology and innovations, will be held Feb. 12-15, 2017 at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa in Newport Beach, Calif.

Wentzell, a 30-year industry veteran, is responsible for all aspects of Spectra's Venue Management and Food Services & Hospitality division, including strategic growth, as well as financial and operational oversight. His primary focus is to maximize opportunities to impact Spectra customers through new product development, technology, operational delivery and enhanced guest experiences.

He rejoined the Comcast Spectacor team in November after nearly two decades with Delaware North Companies in various roles. Most recently, Wentzell served as President, Delaware North Sportservice and Delaware North - United Kingdom, leading a diverse sport and leisure food hospitality business, which included hundreds of major US and international venues. He spent six years as President, Delaware North, Boston, overseeing TD Garden and the business side of the company-owned National Hockey League team the Boston Bruins, as well as adjacent commercial development.

At Comcast Spectacor, Wentzell was Chief Operating Officer of the Philadelphia Phantoms, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers from 1996-2009. The Phantoms were sold in 2009 and relocated to Adirondack (Glens Falls, NY). The team remains the AHL affiliate of the Flyers and now plays its home games at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, a Spectra property. Wentzell also previously served as General Manager with regional responsibilities at Spectacor Management Group, when it was partially owned by a Comcast Spectacor affiliate.

"Through my experiences on the team side, and as both a venue and food operator, I have a holistic view of our business and a keen sense of Spectra's unique abilities to create new and exciting opportunities for our clients and their customers," said Wentzell. "I look forward to connecting with everyone at PACnet, as well as interacting with the Spectra community I am so proud to have rejoined."

Wentzell received a Master of Science, Sports Management, from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education/Sports Management from Otterbein University.

"John's history in the industry provides him with a unique perspective on many aspects of ticketing, facility, and pro sports operations," said Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement CEO Dave Butler. "He knows and understands our business and customers. His depth of knowledge of the industry and vision for the future of Spectra will provide valuable insight to everyone at PACnet."

About PACnet '17

PACnet is the premier event for the Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement community. The conference serves to bring together hundreds of peers, organizations, and partners within the community to inspire ideas, collaborate and network for professional and personal growth. PACnet provides content that fosters collaboration and idea sharing among organizations to tackle common challenges, conceptualize solutions, and create game-changing strategies.

About Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement

Spectra's Ticketing & Fan Engagement division is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 35 years of experience. Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement enables college athletic programs, arenas, professional sports, and performing arts clients to sell more than 120 million tickets per year.

About Spectra

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's expertise is embodied within three divisions: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality and Ticketing & Fan Engagement. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a Fortune 50 media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., in addition to Spectra, Comcast Spectacor owns and operates the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center venue. Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for more information.