Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement Extends 33-Year Partnership With the University of Arizona

University of Arizona Athletics adds integrated Salesforce CRM, Marketing Automation, and Ballena services and continues to utilize ticketing, fundraising services to further enhance all fan and donor experiences

TUCSON, AZ and IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Spectra by Comcast Spectacor today announced its Ticketing & Fan Engagement division has extended its 33-year partnership with the University of Arizona (Arizona). Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement is the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions in college athletics, and is the primary ticketing provider for eight-of-12 PAC-12 Conference institutions.

With the extended partnership, Arizona will employ Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's industry-specific implementation of Salesforce CRM services, the division's industry-leading Marketing Automation services, and install Ballena's 3D visualizations for both Football and Basketball. They will continue to leverage the division's best-in-class ticketing and fundraising services. Arizona has been a Spectra partner since 1984.

Arizona will implement Salesforce CRM to provide staff with a 360-degree view of every season ticket holder, fan and donor. The platform enables staff to manage all interactions with the ability to provide efficient and personalized customer service with minimal resources and maintenance. Salesforce CRM provides real-time reports of sales activities and progress, accessible from any device at any time to help staff track relationships and better communicate with fans and donors. Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement will also work directly with Arizona to develop and implement best practices as part of its PAC Analytics solution.

Fans and donors will now have the ability to view rich 3D venue visualizations that enhance the online purchase experience via Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's realistic and fan friendly high-resolution seat views and panoramas, Find-Your-Seat utility, Seats3D Map and Seat Relocation Management System (SRMS) services powered by Ballena Technologies for both Arizona Stadium and McKale Memorial Center.

Arizona will begin to leverage Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's Marketing Automation platform, powered by FanOne Marketing, to provide a one-to-one-marketing experience for season ticket holders, fans, donors and students via customized, triggered campaigns and marketing communications. Arizona will use Marketing Automation to create customized, personalized URLs (PURLs) with tailored content for individual season ticket holders and donors to elevate each fan experience and drive renewals.

"Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement really understands college athletics fundraising and ticketing, and we will benefit from their resources and experience," said James Francis, Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations at University of Arizona. "The company understands what we want to accomplish with our athletics initiatives and, working with our client partner, helps us achieve those goals by regularly communicating industry best practices and strategies. We're looking forward to continuing to enhance our customer experience with the addition of several new services."

Arizona continues to leverage Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's PAC Ticketing and PAC eCommerce platforms to enable fans, donors and students to purchase tickets to University of Arizona's ticketed sports, and make donations in real-time at http://www.arizonawildcats.com. The ticketing and eCommerce platforms seamlessly integrate with Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's PAC Fund fundraising service to enable Wildcats fans to make donations and manage their investments with Arizona Athletics. The integrated online box office also provides fans, donors and students with the ability to pick their own seats via interactive seat maps, and manage accounts online with features that include the ability to upgrade or renew tickets, transfer or re-issue tickets, view priority points and account history.

"We are excited to expand our services once again with the University of Arizona to further enhance all fan, donor and student experiences and interactions," said Kim Damron, President of Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. "Over our partnership, it has been a thrill to watch the University grow its athletics initiatives and exceed the goals we've set together. Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement continues to provide innovative fan-friendly services that help engage customers and provide exceptional experiences."

Spectra is a major provider of sports and entertainment hospitality services for venues in the PAC-12 Conference. Spectra Ticketing is at work supporting eight PAC-12 universities, including:

University of Arizona

Arizona State University

University of California, Berkeley

University of Colorado, Boulder

Oregon State University

University of Southern California

Stanford University

Washington State University

