Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement Extends 34-Year Partnership With University of Memphis

University of Memphis Athletics adds integrated Salesforce CRM and PAC Analytics services and leverages partnership with StubHub to further enhance all fan and donor experiences

MEMPHIS, TN and IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement, the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions in college athletics, today announced it has extended its 34-year partnership with the University of Memphis. A perennial powerhouse in men's basketball and now emerging as a football power with three straight bowl games, the University of Memphis has been working with Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement since 1983.

With the extended partnership, University of Memphis will employ Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's industry-specific implementation of Salesforce CRM services, the division's industry-leading PAC Analytics services, and leverage the relationship with StubHub to increase convenience for fans. They will continue to leverage the division's best-in-class ticketing and fundraising services.

University of Memphis will implement Salesforce CRM to provide staff with a 360-degree view of every season ticket holder, fan and donor. Salesforce CRM provides real-time reports of sales activities and progress, accessible from any device at any time to help staff track relationships and better communicate with fans and donors. Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement will also work directly with University of Memphis to develop and implement best practices as part of its PAC Analytics solution.

"Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement has been a great partner over the years, working with us to create the best possible experience for our fans," said Tom Bowen, Athletic Director at University of Memphis. "We look forward to continuing to innovate and enhance our customer experience with our partner Spectra."

University of Memphis continues to leverage Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's PAC Ticketing and PAC eCommerce platforms to enable fans, donors and students to purchase tickets to University of Memphis' ticketed sports, and make donations in real-time at http://www.gotigersgo.com.

Through Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's strategic partnership integration with StubHub, Tigers fans will access StubHub as the official ticket marketplace of the Memphis Tigers. The service is a fully integrated ticketing platform, which allows season, and single-game ticket holders the opportunity to resell tickets with confidence on the world's largest ticket marketplace, while also providing buyers a safe and secure shopping experience.

"It has been fantastic working with the University of Memphis for more than three decades, and we are excited to expand our services once again to continue to grow the university's athletics initiatives," said Kim Damron, President of Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. "We look forward to helping them achieve their future goals by leveraging our unique partnerships and continuing to provide innovative fan-friendly services that truly enhance the customer experience."

