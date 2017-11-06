Spectra7 and Foxconn Announce Collaboration in Data Center Interconnect Market

Active Copper Cables Set to Play Major Role as New Standards Roll Out

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 6, 2017) - Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX:SEV) ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets and Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Inc. (Foxconn), a leading supplier of interconnect solutions today announced a collaboration to bring several new active copper data center interconnect products to market. These products are currently sampling to tier one data center OEMs.

"Spectra 7 is a key player in the active copper cable market and Foxconn Interconnect Technology has confidently adopted Spectra7 solutions as a fundamental component of our active cable development," said Yan Margulis, VP Sales and Marketing at Foxconn.

New interface standards such as QSFP-DD, SFP-DD and others are dramatically increasing port density in data center switching systems, but are also limiting the interconnect length that can be served by low-cost direct attach copper (DAC) cables. Spectra7's GaugeChanger Plus™ silicon allows copper cables up to three times the reach of passive copper cables. These active copper cables (ACCs) lower power consumption by approximately 80% and are half the cost when compared to the other alternative active optical cables (AOCs).

Foxconn supplies a broad range of interconnects to major data center equipment manufacturers and operators. "We're extremely proud to be working closely with such a major interconnect supplier to the data center market", said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "The joint collaboration with Foxconn Interconnect Technology is another major milestone in the validation of our data center technology."

ABOUT FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY, LIMITED ("FIT")

Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Limited focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of electronic and optoelectronic connectors, antennas, acoustic components, cables and modules for applications in computers, communication equipment, consumer electronics, automobiles, industrial and green energy field products. With offices and manufacturing sites located in Asia, the Americas and Europe, FIT is a global leader in the manufacturing of high precision interconnect components.

For more information, visit FIT's website: http://www.fit-foxconn.com

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

