Spectra7 Announces Production Shipments for Medical Augmented Reality Pioneer eSight

High-Resolution and Low-Latency Display Data is Enabled on Ultra-Thin Cable by Spectra7

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - (TSX: SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), data center and other connectivity markets today announced its collaboration with eSight Corporation. eSight produces electronic glasses that enable the legally blind to actually see, and also boasts the largest, most knowledgeable and well-funded research and development lab in the world dedicated to wearable, sight-restoring technologies. Spectra7 has been working with the revolutionary eyewear company for over a year to develop two different solutions using Spectra7's patented active cable technology, which were officially launched by eSight earlier this month.

"As a company we are proud to support eSight and their mission that everyone deserves to see. The technology is life-changing and we are thrilled to be a part of it," said Spectra7 CEO, Raouf Halim.

eSight's breakthrough device combines the strengths of AR and VR technology to help individuals living with legal blindness and low-vision to see, and their patented Bioptic Tilt feature allows users to be completely mobile. eSight's eyewear provides real-time, low-latency, high-definition video and image processing that goes beyond the video quality found in typical AR and VR devices. The viewer sees an amplified and focused view of the world around them, sometimes for the first time in years, or ever, allowing for an active, independent and productive lifestyle.

According to the World Health Organization, 285 million people are estimated to be visually impaired worldwide. 80% of all visual impairment can be improved, using devices like the eSight 3, in addition to traditional sight improvement methods.

"Spectra7's unique cable technology allows an eSight user to view what is in front of them in high-definition, while providing a thin, flexible interconnect cable to the eSight controller," said Dr. Brian Mech, President & CEO of eSight. "More importantly, their advanced cable technology is a key part of eSight that allows us to achieve enhanced vision with virtually no latency in our displays, avoiding issues of imbalance or nausea common with other immersive options."

eSight just recently released "eSight 3," their lightest, most affordable glasses to date. eSight 3 has been featured in stories by USA Today, Fox News, CNBC, and other major US and international news outlets.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in Palo Alto, California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

ABOUT ESIGHT

eSight was founded in 2006 for the sole purpose of allowing legally blind and low vision people to see. eSight is an ISO-9001:2015 certified manufacturer, with locations in Los Angeles, Toronto, Ottawa, and a network of affiliates across the United States. This unique patented assistive device enables people with vision loss to actually see and independently carry out virtually all Activities of Daily Living. eSight can help a worldwide population of several hundred million people with conditions including, but not limited to, Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, Stargardt Disease, Ocular Albinism, Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, Cone-Rod Dystrophy, Nystagmus, Retinopathy of Prematurity, and some forms of Glaucoma and Retinitis Pigmentosa. eSight is registered with the FDA and Health Canada.

To learn more about eSight, visit www.eSightEyewear.com or call 1-855-837-4448.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

