Spectra7 Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - (TSX: SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc., ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 15, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 16, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of directors as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Brian Antonen 42,819,446 99.89% 49,293 0.11% Robert Dobkin 42,821,446 99.89% 47,293 0.11% Raouf Halim 42,808,946 99.86% 59,793 0.14% Roger Maggs 42,821,446 99.89% 47,293 0.11% Ronald Pasek 42,820,446 99.89% 48,293 0.11% John Vettese 42,821,446 99.89% 47,293 0.11%

All other resolutions tabled at the Meeting were successfully approved by shareholders, including the appointment of MNP as auditor, amendments to the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit plan, and the ratification of an award of restricted share units to an officer of the Company. Voting results for all resolutions can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in broadband connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2016. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.