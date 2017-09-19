Spectra7 Leads Industry in HDMI 2.0 Chip Sales with Over One Million HT8181 Devices Shipped

Retailers Report 2017 as Strong Year for 4K Displays

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX: SEV) ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that it expects to ship its 1,000,000th HT8181 based device this month. Spectra7's HT8181 IC is the industry's most popular solution for extending the length and reducing the cable gauge for interconnects ranging from HDMI Cables to AR/VR/MR tethered solutions.

"We expect the announcement of Apple's 4K TV last week to further drive demand for our HDMI 2.0 products," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "Spectra7's HT8181 has proven to be the industry's highest performance, lowest power, smallest footprint solution and is being adopted broadly."

According to leading industry analyst Futuresource in their latest Worldwide TV Market Report, 4K Ultra-high Definition (UHD) sales will account for one third of all TV sales by the end of 2017. Furthermore, UHD Blu-ray sales are expected to grow by 148% this year.

Spectra7's HT8181 is a cable embedded chip capable of reducing cable diameter, weight, and gauge while delivering the high resolution, high frame rate and high dynamic range video called for in the latest HDMI 2.0 specification. Spectra7 is a leader in active copper cable (ACC) technology with a strong patent portfolio covering core technology necessary for delivering active cables.

