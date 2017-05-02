Spectra7 Microsystems Announces Appointment of New Officer

Senior VP of Sales Will Focus on Accelerating Growth in Global Markets

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - (TSX: SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), data center and other connectivity markets, today announced the appointment of Gerald J. Hamilton to the position of Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales reporting directly to Raouf Halim, CEO.

Mr. Hamilton brings over 27 years of semiconductor industry experience with, ten years on the ground in Asia. Mr. Hamilton previously served as senior vice president of worldwide sales at Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. In this role Mr. Hamilton directed a global sales and business development team with offices and channel partners throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region, during which time he grew APAC revenues by a factor of over 600%.

"I'm delighted to join the team at Spectra7. I look forward to focusing on revenue growth, particularly in the Asia Pacific and North American regions, by focusing on Tier one accounts and sales team execution," said Gerald Hamilton, Senior VP, Worldwide Sales.

The onboarding of Mr. Hamilton complements the Company's growth initiative in Asia where the Company significantly expanded its technical and sales support organization in support of its rapidly expanding AR/VR/MR and data center customer base.

"I am thrilled to welcome Gerald to my team. He is a strong leader who knows how to execute on revenue growth both in the Asia Pacific region as well as worldwide," said CEO Raouf Halim.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Markham Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2016. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.