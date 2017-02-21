Spectra7 Product Named One Of The Most Innovative Solutions For Data Center Applications

Best of DesignCon 2017

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - (TSX: SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), data center and other connectivity markets shared today that its GaugeChanger Plus™ product line is listed as one of the "Best of DesignCon 2017."

The Company debuted its GaugeChanger Plus™ technology earlier this month at DesignCon 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. More than 160 major companies showcased their products relating to signal integrity and high-speed applications, but only a distinct few were named in the article published by Connector and Cable Assembly Supplier at ConnectorSupplier.com.

"I'm delighted and honored by this recognition of our market-leading innovative data center technology," said Spectra7 CEO, Raouf Halim.

The article described Spectra7's GaugeChanger Plus™ product line as "one of the most innovative solutions to solving the problem of bulky copper cables," and further described the technology by stating that, "this 'smart' copper cable approach is a cost effective alternative to expensive fiber optic or active copper cables."

The article also described several industry trends the author noticed after attending DesignCon 2017, and the impression the show left with him, including, "those that predicted the inability of copper conductors to support the ever-increasing demands for higher speeds will continue to be frustrated."

To read the full article visit: http://www.connectorsupplier.com/designcon-2017/

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in Palo Alto, California, with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

ABOUT DESIGNCON

DesignCon is the world's premier conference for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest gathering of chip, board, and systems designers in the country. This three-day technical conference and expo combines technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos and exhibits from the industry's leading experts and solutions providers. More information is available at: designcon.com. DesignCon is organized by UBM Americas, a part of UBM plc (UBM.L), an Events First marketing and communications services business. For more information, visit ubmamericas.com.

