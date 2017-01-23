Spectra7 To Demonstrate an Industry First For Active Copper Data Center Solutions at DesignCon 2017

GaugeChanger™ products expected to disrupt the data center interconnect market

PALO ALTO, CA --(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX: SEV) ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), data center and other connectivity markets, today announced its participation at DesignCon 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA from January 31st - February 2nd. Spectra7 will demonstrate its patent pending GaugeChanger™ data center interconnect chips, enabling the world's thinnest and fastest copper cables in the industry.

Spectra7 will exhibit its ground-breaking GaugeChanger™ technology, which the Company believes to offer dramatically longer reach than passive copper cables, and dramatically lower cost and power than active optical cables (AOC) in booth 803 at DesignCon 2017.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in Palo Alto, California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

