TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Spectral Medical Inc. ("Spectral" or the "Company") (TSX:EDT), a Phase III company developing the first treatment for patients with septic shock guided by a companion diagnostic, today announced the renewal and expansion of its exclusive distribution agreements with Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (TMC) and ESTOR SpA (ESTOR) for Spectral's rapid test for the assessment of endotoxin activity in human whole blood (EAA™). The diagnostic will be sold primarily in conjunction with the Toraymyxin™ (PMX) hemoperfusion cartridge, which removes endotoxin from the bloodstream and is currently approved for use in many countries outside of the United States.

TMC will now have distribution rights for EAA™ across 17 countries in the Middle and Far East; including Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Turkey, and China, including Hong Kong. ESTOR distributes the product in Italy, the Republic of San Marino, Vatican City, Austria and Switzerland, and will soon begin sales in France, Benelux and Romania.

"The renewal and expansion of these distribution agreements reflects a growing body of scientific evidence and clinical experience that demonstrates endotoxin is a major cause of septic shock and that the EAA™ diagnostic plays a key role in the identification of those patients who are most likely to benefit from the PMX treatment," stated Dr. Paul Walker, President and CEO of Spectral.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ ("PMX"). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company's Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX is currently approved for therapeutic use in many jurisdictions outside of the United States and has been used safely and effectively on more than 150,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 350,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year. Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information please visit www.spectraldx.com.

