Spectral Presents Key EUPHRATES Trial Data at the Canadian Critical Care Forum

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 4, 2017) - Spectral Medical Inc., (TSX:EDT), a Phase III company developing the first treatment for patients with endotoxemic septic shock, announced that, in a special plenary session this afternoon being held at the 2017 Canadian Critical Care Forum in Toronto, Dr. Paul Walker, President & CEO of Spectral, will deliver a presentation titled "Treatments for Septic Shock : New Insights from the EUPHRATES Trial." The presentation will be available afterwards on the Company's website at www.spectraldx.com.

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with endotoxemic septic shock, Toraymyxin™ ("PMX"). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 150,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX and, in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 1.7 million patients are diagnosed with sepsis in the United States alone each year. Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.

