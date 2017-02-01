Spectrem Group Indices in January Signal Rising Confidence Among Affluent Investors About the U.S. Economy; 16-Month High in Investor Sentiment Toward Equity Investing

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - With key market indices hovering at new highs, Affluent investors say they are increasingly bullish about the coming month, Spectrem Group reported today in its High Net Worth Insights newsletter. The Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index (SAICI®) gained three points in January to 8, while the Spectrem Millionaire Investor Confidence Index (SMICI®) stood at 12.

Since 2004, the monthly Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Indices have tracked changes in investment sentiment among the 16.3MM households in America with more than $500,000 of investable assets (SAICI), and those with $1MM or more (SMICI). This month's survey was fielded between January 17-23, 2017.

While confidence among Millionaire investors did not increase in January, the index is still in mildly bullish territory, signaling cautious optimism. Both indices are significantly higher than they were during the same period last year. The SAICI has gained 12 points year-over-year, while the SMICI has gained 11. One factor contributing to the increase in the SAICI this year was investors' intention to invest in equities, a sentiment that now stands at a 16-month high.

"Affluent investors are increasingly confident about the direction of the U.S. economy," said Spectrem President George H. Walper, Jr. "This is manifested by a lower percentage of non-Millionaire investors who say they intend to stay on the investment sidelines in the coming month, and by a large year-over-year increase in the Spectrem Affluent Household Outlook, which measures long-term confidence in four financial factors that impact Affluent households' daily lives."

September 2016

October 2016

November 2016

December 2016

January 2017

Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index® 4 3 8 5 8 Spectrem Millionaire Investor Confidence Index® 5 9 14 12 12

Index range: -31 to -51, Bearish; -11 to -30, Mildly Bearish; 10 to -10, Neutral; 11 to 30, Mildly Bullish; 31 to 51, Bullish.

About Spectrem Group: Spectrem Group (www.spectrem.com) strategically analyzes its ongoing primary research with investors to assist financial providers and advisors in understanding the Voice of the Investor.