Spectrem Group Indices Signal No Change in Confidence Among Affluent Investors in March; Concerns Over the U.S. Political Climate Climb to 13-Year High

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Confidence among affluent investors was unchanged in March, Spectrem Group reported today in its High Net Worth Insights newsletter. However, the report also indicated that while investors have increasing optimism about the U.S. economy, they also register growing concern over the state of the country's political climate. The Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index (SAICI®) edged downward one point to 6, while the Spectrem Millionaire Investor Confidence Index (SMICI®) was unchanged at 10. Both indices were higher than in March 2016.

The monthly Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence indices track changes in investment sentiment among the 16.3MM households in America with more than $500,000 of investable assets (SAICI), and those with $1MM or more (SMICI). This month's survey was fielded between March 16-22, 2017.

What happens in Washington D.C. doesn't stay in Washington. When asked what they consider to be the most serious threat to achieving their household's financial goals, 30 percent of Affluent investors cited the political climate. This is the highest percentage in the 13-year history of the Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence indices.

"There is a push-pull of factors impacting the confidence of Affluent investors," said Spectrem President George H. Walper, Jr. "March saw a pullback from the post-election rally, but the Dow was still over 20,000. A higher percentage of Affluent investors-especially Millionaires-intend to invest in Equities in the coming month, but they also report a higher likelihood of investing in fixed income products. Despite a surge of confidence in the economy in March, the Spectrem Affluent Investor Household Outlook remains flat. Unease about whether the current political climate may hamper their ability to achieve their household's financial goals stands at a record high."

Charts, including a deeper analysis of the Index and its methodology are available upon request.

Additional insights include:

November 2016 December 2016 January 2017 February 2017 March 2017 Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index®



8



5



8



7



6 Spectrem Millionaire Investor Confidence Index®



14



12



12



10



10

Index range: -31 to -51, Bearish; -11 to -30, Mildly Bearish; 10 to -10, Neutral; 11 to 30, Mildly Bullish; 31 to 51, Bullish.

