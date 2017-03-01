Spectrem Group's Affluent Investor Confidence Indices Remain Flat in February; Non-Millionaire Household Outlook Reaches Highest Level in Two Years

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - While U.S. markets continued to rise in February, the Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence indices remained essentially unchanged during the period, Spectrem Group reported today in its High Net Worth Insights newsletter. The Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index (SAICI®) edged downward one point to 7, while the Spectrem Millionaire Investor Confidence Index (SMICI®) dipped two points to 10. Each is up markedly from February 2016 (10 points and 8 points, respectively), but remain in neutral territory.

Notable in February was a surge in the Spectrem Non-Millionaire Household Outlook, a monthly measure of financial factors that impact the daily lives of affluent households. The Millionaire Household Outlook is generally higher than it is for non-Millionaires, but in February, driven by the highest level of confidence in the economy in two years, non-Millionaires closed the gap to within 2.6 points, the narrowest margin in four months.

"For the second consecutive month, there has been a higher number of Affluent investors indicating interest in moving off the investment sidelines in the coming month, just not necessarily into equities," said Spectrem President George H. Walper, Jr. "Non-Millionaires, more than Millionaires, are feeling Wall Street's optimism and are indicating a surge of confidence in the long-term prospects for the U.S. economy."

The monthly Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence indices track changes in investment sentiment among the 16.3MM households in America with more than $500,000 of investable assets (SAICI), and those with $1MM or more (SMICI). This month's survey was fielded between February 16-22, 2017.

October 2016 November 2016 December 2016 January 2017 February 2017 Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index® 3 8 5 8 7 Spectrem Millionaire Investor Confidence Index® 9 14 12 12 10

Index range: -31 to -51, Bearish; -11 to -30, Mildly Bearish; 10 to -10, Neutral; 11 to 30, Mildly Bullish; 31 to 51, Bullish.

