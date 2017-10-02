Spectrem Group's Investor Confidence Indices Climb in September; Affluent Confidence Reaches Highest Level in Three Years

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - October 02, 2017) - Optimism and confidence in the American economy jumped significantly in September, Spectrem Group reported today in its High Net Worth Insights newsletter. The Spectrem Millionaire Investor Confidence Index (SMICI®) jumped nine points to 19, its highest level since April, while the Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index (SAICI®) moved up six points to 13, the highest level it has reached since September of 2014. Both indices now stand in mildly bullish territory.

The monthly Spectrem Investor Confidence indices track changes in investment sentiment among the 17 MM households in America with more than $500,000 of investable assets (SAICI), and those with $1 MM or more (SMICI). This month's survey was fielded on Sept. 18 & 19.

Among non-Millionaires, the percentage of those not investing in the coming month fell to its lowest level since March, an indication that affluent investors are becoming more active in the markets. While the number of Millionaires intending to stay on the investment sidelines increased slightly to 32 percent, it is still well below the 38-39 percent reported in May and June.

The Spectrem Household Outlook, which measures long-term confidence in four financial factors impacting a household's daily economic life, rose among Millionaires to 36.91, its highest level since 2011. More than four out of ten (43.8 percent) Millionaires also invested in Stock Mutual Funds in September, the highest percentage in five months, and a clear sign of increased optimism.

"The summer is over, and investors are choosing to believe in the market numbers, which continued to remain high throughout the usually lackluster summer months," said Spectrem President George H. Walper, Jr. "The bull has remained steady, and investors seem to believe the market will continue to thrive through the end of the year."

Additional insights include:

May 2017 June 2017 July 2017 August 2017 September 2017 Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index® 6 2 6 7 13 Spectrem Millionaire Investor Confidence Index® 3 6 12 10 19

Index range: -31 to -51, Bearish; -11 to -30, Mildly Bearish; 10 to -10, Neutral; 11 to 30, Mildly Bullish; 31 to 51, Bullish.

