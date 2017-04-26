Spectrum Gaming Group, Gaming Economics Form Strategic Alliance to Provide Guidance on Sports Wagering

LINWOOD, NJ and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - As the prospect of increased legal sports wagering in the United States becomes more imminent, leadership and experience are needed to guide the debate and help ensure that this growth is channeled into thoughtful public policy. Spectrum Gaming Group, the global leader in gaming research and regulatory services, has entered into a strategic alliance with sports-betting expert Lee Richardson of UK-based Gaming Economics to provide that guidance.

"As state and federal officials ponder if, how and when to expand legal sports betting, they must recognize that this involves more than simply passing legislation and flipping a switch," said Spectrum Managing Director Michael Pollock. "Our expanded team offers experience in gaming law, regulation and in ensuring that sports betting would operate effectively and properly."

Spectrum emphasizes that the nature of existing legal gaming in the United States -- with more than 1,000 casinos in 42 states generating more than $70 billion in annual gaming revenue -- coupled with extensive lottery and pari-mutuel facilities -- requires new policies that are adapted to the needs and goals of individual states.

"If additional sports wagering is authorized, simply adopting the European model will not be optimal for any state, and extensive customization must be considered," said Gaming Economics CEO Richardson, whose experience includes more than 15 years operating at C-level within the European retail, and non-retail, wagering and e-gaming industries. He also holds Personal Management Licenses with Alderney and the UK Gambling Commission.

Both Richardson and Spectrum emphasize that their alliance is built on the foundation of independence and integrity. The goal is to help the public and private sectors in various states develop the optimal programs to advance their goals in their markets.

Spectrum Gaming Group is an independent research, analysis and professional services firm serving private- and public-sector clients worldwide. Spectrum serves as the Executive Director for the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) and its sister companies include Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York; and Spectrum Asia, based in Bangkok and Tokyo.

Gaming Economics provides independent research, insight and advice for operators and suppliers within the international e-gaming industry. Current clients are based, or have operations, in Europe, Asia and Australia.