Spectrum Gaming Group, Mahony Global Consultants Form Strategic Alliance to Provide International Gaming Guidance

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Spectrum Gaming Group of Linwood, NJ, USA and Mahony Global Consultants based in Melbourne, Australia today announced an alliance to provide a wide range of consulting services to the gaming industry and financial institutions with a particular focus on Australia and New Zealand.

The Strategic Alliance will be responsible for marketing and business development services on behalf of Spectrum in Australia, New Zealand and other regions, including:

Gaming Regulatory Services

Anti-Money Laundering Services

Due Diligence services

Assisting banks in monitoring their gaming clients

The Strategic Alliance will also provide a variety of search services including:

Senior Level Executive Retained Search Engagements

Due Diligence related to Retained Search

Senior Level Executive Management Assessment and Succession Planning Engagements

Non-Executive Director Search, Board Restructuring for new businesses

Organizational Due Diligence (or restructuring) Services

"Our alliance with Mahony is quite timely, as issues relating to corporate governance, anti-money laundering and casino patron due diligence are becoming increasingly important especially for casino, wagering and sports betting companies doing business in multiple jurisdictions. This alliance will be very proactive, and will bring our services to the Australian market, building upon Spectrum's long history of providing such services in the North America, Asia and Europe," said Spectrum Managing Director Fredric Gushin. "We are fortunate to have a partner like Mahony, which offers a sterling reputation for integrity."

"The cost of getting regulatory relationships wrong can have a significant impact on an organization's shareholder value and licensing arrangements, which would, in turn, have employment and investment implications for companies, and could also have revenue and reputational implications for governments," said Mahony Global Managing Partner, Craig Mahony. "This alliance ensures that our clients in Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere will get it right."

About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum is an independent research, analysis and professional services firm serving private- and public-sector clients worldwide. Its client base includes government agencies throughout Europe, Asia and North America, as well as major securities firms, and commercial and tribal gaming operators

About Mahony Global Consultants: Mahony provides global services for high impact senior level Executive and Non-Executive Director Search, Leadership Succession and Development Planning and Organizational Restructurings, serving both publicly listed and privately owned companies. It has extensive long term global experience in the casino, gaming, wagering and sports betting sectors.