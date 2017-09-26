Spectrum Gaming Group Names Julian Graves to New Position of Non-Executive Chairman

LINWOOD, NJ--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Spectrum Gaming Group has appointed Julian Graves to the newly created position of Non-Executive Chairman, a strategic move to help guide Spectrum through a period of significant change in the global gaming industry.

The appointment comes as Spectrum expands worldwide and into emerging sectors, including Internet gaming, sports betting and the convergence of lotteries and casinos. Graves will support the Spectrum management team's effort to deliver and further that expansion, while ensuring that Spectrum maintains its global leadership position in core services, including regulatory consulting, anti-money-laundering controls, economic-impact studies, and feasibility studies.

Graves, a former Managing Director of Clarion Events gaming and consumer divisions who is based in London, has decades of experience in various industries, has sold, acquired and restructured assets and led businesses to navigate growth and expansion. Graves also serves as Non-Executive Chair of Clarion Gaming.

The appointment follows a series of major developments that offer Spectrum a depth of new talent, experience and reach, including:

The appointment Liliana Costa as Vice President of Latin America.

Signing strategic alliances with: ComplianceAid, an international consulting firm specializing in Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and Financial Crimes Prevention (FCP); Gaming Economics, a leader in sports betting and online gaming; and Mahony Global, one of the world's leading HR consultancies.

Serving as Global Advisory Partner to Clarion Gaming, the market leader in producing gaming around the world.

"Spectrum boasts the most coveted brand among gaming consultancies, and is known for being both visionary and practical in its advice," Graves said. "It's no surprise that they have and continue to be heavily involved in some of the most transformational developments in gaming. I look forward to helping build upon those assets."

"Julian shares our core values, and our focus on integrity and independence," said Spectrum Managing Director Michael Pollock. "He also shares our entrepreneurial spirit and supports our goal of guiding regulators, legislators, operators and suppliers through these tumultuous times."

Spectrum has performed advisory and consulting work to gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 states and 47 countries on six continents. Spectrum serves as the Executive Director for the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) and its sister companies include Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York; and Spectrum Asia, based in Bangkok and Tokyo.

For more information, visit www.spectrumgaming.com or email solutions@spectrumgaming.com.