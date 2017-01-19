Spectrum Gaming Group of Companies supports ICE Totally Gaming 2017

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - The Spectrum Group of Companies -- comprised of four distinct entities with offices from New York to Atlantic City to Bangkok and Tokyo -- will be out in full force at the upcoming ICE Totally Gaming events to be held February 7 - 9, at the ExCeL Centre here.

The following Spectrum leaders are scheduled for speaking roles:

Spectrum Gaming Group Managing Director Fredric Gushin, who has 30 years of experience in related to anti-money laundering issues in the areas of policy, compliance with private sector and governmental clients throughout the world, will be speaking at a session on cybercrime at the Regulation Clinic sessions, on Wednesday, February 8. Gushin, who has led numerous engagements in Asia, including Spectrum's work for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Casino Regulatory Authority in Singapore, will also be moderating an Asia Focus session on Monday, February 6, on the future opportunities for expanded gaming in Asia.





Spectrum Gaming Group Managing Director Michael Pollock, who led a recent series of major lottery engagements in Ohio, Massachusetts, Florida and others markets, will speak at the World Café Roundtable on Tuesday, February 7, on Modernizing Lotteries. All of the Lottery sessions on that day will be chaired by Spectrum Gaming Group Executive Vice President Joe Weinert.





Spectrum Gaming Capital CEO Robert Heller, who is representing the Consortium developing the planned Melco Hard Rock Resort in Cyprus, will be speaking at the International Casino Conference on Monday, February 6, on the development of Integrated Resorts in Europe.





Spectrum Asia CEO Paul Bromberg, who has led numerous investigations across Asia for governmental and private clients and has been a regular visitor to Japan during the casino legalization process, will speak on Monday, February 6, at the Asia Focus session on gaming opportunities in Asia.





ICE Totally Gaming, (www.icetotallygaming.com), which attracts nearly 30,000 attendees, is produced by Clarion Events, and is the only global gaming event that offers a combined focus on online and land-based gaming in all their respective forms.

Spectrum has a longstanding strategic partnership with Clarion, which last year named Spectrum as a Global Gaming Advisor.

Spectrum Gaming Group LLC, (www.spectrumgaming.com) founded in 1993, is an independent research and professional services firm serving public- and private-sector clients worldwide. Our principals have backgrounds in gaming operations, financial and economic analysis, law enforcement, due diligence, gaming regulation, compliance and journalism. Spectrum, which has worked in 36 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director for the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), and is a founder and producer of the East Coast Gaming Congress. Spectrum's holdings include NFC Global (www.nfcglobal.com), a recognized security industry leader, providing international due diligence, risk consulting and compliance services to a diverse set of clients.

Spectrum Asia (www.spec-oso.com) is one of the largest independent providers of business intelligence, investigation and risk mitigation services in the Asia Pacific region, with permanent offices or full-time representatives in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar.

Spectrum Gaming Capital, (www.spectrumgamingcapital.com) based in New York, arranges strategic partnerships and early stage capital for developers, provides mid-market investment banking services, performs complex valuation work and provides litigation support. Spectrum Gaming Capital's investment bankers, developers, and researchers are senior-level advisors who possess in-depth gaming and resort knowledge, combined with broad transactional and valuation skills.

ICE attendees interested in meeting with Spectrum executives should reach out to Gail Pagano at gpagano@spectrumgaming.com to determine scheduling opportunities.