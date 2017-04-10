Spectrum Gaming leadership to share insights at series of global conferences

LINWOOD, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Executives from the Spectrum Group of Companies will be hopscotching the globe in coming weeks, speaking at a variety of conferences on topics ranging from casino tax policy to improving lottery operations to anti-money laundering issues to attracting international investors.

Following a series of successful speaking engagements at the ICE Totally Gaming events in London in February, our coming engagements include:

Spectrum Gaming Group is an independent research and professional services firm that has worked in 36 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents.

Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York, is a financial advisory firm focused on the global gaming and resort industries that provides independent strategic guidance and access to long-term investors.

Spectrum Asia, with offices in Bangkok and Tokyo, provides business and competitor intelligence and due diligence services throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Spectrum principals have backgrounds in gaming operations, finance, law enforcement, due diligence, gaming regulation, compliance and journalism. Inc. Magazine -- which recognized Spectrum three times as one of Fastest Growing Companies in the United States, noted: "A focus on integrity has allowed Spectrum to thrive."

Spectrum, which also serves as Executive Director of NCLGS, will have numerous other speaking engagements in the second half of 2017.