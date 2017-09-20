LINWOOD, NJ, and PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Spectrumetrix™, "the gaming industry data source," is preparing to celebrate its sixth anniversary as the industry's premier analytical benchmarking tool with a free trial subscription for new users.

Spectrumetrix™, a service of Spectrum Gaming Group and Management Science Associates, Inc., provides a suite of monthly, property-level performance data for all US commercial gaming jurisdictions. Casino operators, analysts, regulators, suppliers, law firms and other gaming-related professionals rely on Spectrumetrix to benchmark and analyze slot, table game, poker, simulcast and i-Gaming revenue.

The Spectrumetrix™ suite consists of detailed monthly reports, each delivered by email in Excel format. Each report provides property-level results by gaming segment - and does so on monthly, last-3-months and last-12-months bases. Reports are released the same day the final reporting jurisdiction posts its monthly data. The five Spectrumetrix™ analyses are as follows:

Atlantic City Gross Gaming Revenue Analysis

East Coast Slot Analysis

Mid-America Slot Analysis

Mid-Atlantic Gaming Analysis

US Gross Gaming Revenue Analysis

In addition, subscribers who receive all five Spectrumetrix™ reports at special package pricing (which is the vast majority of subscribers) receive complimentary access to the MySpectrumetrix™ online tool. MySpectrumetrix™ provides users with timely information updated throughout the month and also flexibility to modify existing Spectrumetrix reports and to create custom reports.

To receive a free trial Spectrumetrix™ subscription, visit the all-new www.spectrumetrix.com or email solutions@spectrumetrix.com.

About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum is an independent research, analysis and professional services firm serving private- and public-sector clients worldwide. Spectrum serves as the Executive Director for the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States. Its affiliates include Spectrum Gaming Capital, based in New York, and Spectrum Asia, based in Bangkok and Tokyo. Spectrum has performed operational analyses, advisory services and consulting work for commercial and tribal gaming operators, regulatory agencies, legislatures and lotteries in 36 states and 47 countries on 6 continents.

About MSA: Management Science Associates, Inc. (MSA) creates and commercializes information-based models, processes and systems for industry and government. Since its incorporation in 1963, MSA has partnered with customers to innovate uses of data and analytics to drive growth and efficiencies. Its expertise enables it to develop, integrate and implement services for clients and entire industries. Within processes and departments, across large and small enterprises, MSA helps put data to work. MSA provides solutions for over 300 of the largest, most innovative domestic and foreign firms and institutions. MSA's 750 employees at its Pittsburgh HQ and NYC, Atlanta and LV offices are complemented by employees based in Cardiff, UK; Shanghai, China; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For more information, visit www.MSA.com.