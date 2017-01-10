New partnership adds Mitchell's solution for comprehensive collision repair management

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Mitchell International, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the insurance and repair industries, today announced a partnership agreement with Speedy Collision to add Mitchell's RepairCenter™ Premier solution across the network.

Speedy is an emerging franchise multi-shop operator (MSO) with 25 shops throughout Canada and growing, and has decided to equip their shops with the most comprehensive RepairCenter package, RepairCenter Premier. Mitchell's RepairCenter Premier solution gives Speedy the benefit of countless features aimed to increase productivity, profits, and user experience.

"We are proud to partner with Speedy to provide its leading network of franchisees with Mitchell's industry leading body shop management solution," said Michel Gagnon, Director of Canadian Operations, Collision Repair at Mitchell International. "Paired with Mitchell TechAdvisor and Mitchell Estimating, Speedy has a comprehensive set of tools to streamline and optimize the overall management of all repairs to best support its customers."

Key features from Mitchell's RepairCenter solution include:

Enhanced user experience and streamlined navigation

Ability to create new jobs by scanning the VIN number to decode the vehicle details

Ability to edit job details on-the-go

Multiple photo upload capability to quickly capture vehicle damage

Real-time messaging through RepairCenter Hub to keep you connected to your shop

Push notifications for alerts and notifications

Advanced job search by VIN Scan

Customer Status updates with Web Status

Implementation activities began in early July and the RepairCenter Premier solution is operational in all locations.

"Mitchell has already shown their commitment to Speedy in converting all of our stores in just about 90 days. I have no doubt that partnering with Mitchell will allow us to reach that next step in our business ventures," said Terry Allen CEO of Speedy Collision. "Mitchell has allowed countless shops to rationalize their method of work, and as Speedy Collision continues to grow, this is something that is extremely important to us. We look forward to the impact all of our shops will see as a result of this upgrade."

"Our partnership with Speedy coincides with Mitchell's 70th anniversary - a great time to highlight partnerships that empower our customers to improve outcomes for their customers," said Jack Rozint, Vice President of Sales and Service at Mitchell International. "We're proud to provide our RepairCenter solution, empowering Speedy to streamline day-to-day operations, leading to improved business transactions and happier customers."

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc., delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

About Speedy Collision

Speedy Collision is a network of collision repair facilities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Founded in 2008, Speedy Collision specializes in full collision repairs. The company's growth is a result of its commitment to family-friendly service, quality repairs and state-of-the-art technology. Learn more at www.speedycollision.com