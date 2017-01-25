Spencer Fane Adds Depth To Litigation And Energy Law Practice

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Spencer Fane is pleased to announce the addition of Associate Jordan Jackson to its Oklahoma City office. He will join the firm's litigation team, contributing a broad depth of experience in a range of practice areas, from real estate and acquisitions to oil and gas law. Jordan joins the firm from Freeman Mills PC of Tyler, Texas.

"We are happy to welcome the experience and abilities that Jordan brings to our firm," said Shannon Davies, Managing Partner of the Spencer Fane Oklahoma City office. "His emphasis on energy and land disputes will be an excellent addition to our litigation and energy practice."

Jordan earned his Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law with honors, graduating in 2010. Previous to law school, he completed his undergraduate degree in Sociology and History at Duke University, graduating with honors. During his time at Duke, he competed on the University's wrestling team.

About Spencer Fane

Spencer Fane is a full-service business law firm focused on providing results that move clients and their businesses forward. With direct access to firm leadership and a different approach to client engagement, its attorneys instill confidence and certainty that the clients' interests are the firm's priority. The firm has offices in Colorado Springs and Denver, Colo.; Overland Park, Kan.; Jefferson City, Kansas City, Cape Girardeau, Springfield and St. Louis, Mo.; Omaha, Neb.; Oklahoma City, Okla. and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit spencerfane.com or follow @spencerfane on Twitter.