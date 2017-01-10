Spencer Fane Elevates Three Attorneys to Partner

Firm Elects New Partners in Kansas City and Springfield, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, MO--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Spencer Fane is pleased to announce that three of its attorneys have been elected as partners effective January 1, 2017. The partners include Kersten Holzhueter, Kevin S. Tuttle and Elizabeth Wente.

"We are very excited to have these three talented attorneys as partners," said Pat Whalen, Spencer Fane Chair. "Our approach to client service is structured around a commitment to providing our clients direct access to partners. Each of these three possess a proven depth of experience, and we look forward to witnessing them leverage those abilities to advance the goals of our clients."

New Spencer Fane partners include:

Kersten Holzhueter (Kansas City) is a litigator who primarily serves financial services companies. Holzhueter handles cases involving banking, defaulted bonds, business torts, unfair business practice claims, contract disputes, commercial and consumer lending and debt recovery. With an undergraduate degree in accounting, Holzhueter understands financial transactions in a way that enables her to analyze damages for her clients and explain different theories of damages to the Court and jury. Most recently, Holzhueter was awarded the YLS President's Award from the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association (KCMBA) and was also recognized among the Kansas City Business Journal's Best of the Bar in 2016. She earned her J.D. from the University of Iowa School of Law and her bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Kevin S. Tuttle (Kansas City) provides intellectual property (IP) counsel to a variety of clients in regard to the development, acquisition, enforcement and defense of IP rights. He works both nationally and internationally in IP transaction and litigation matters related to patents, trademarks and copyrights. Tuttle has been recognized for the past three consecutive years as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers. He obtained a J.D. from University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law and a bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas.

Elizabeth Wente (Springfield) is a labor and employment attorney who provides counseling and risk management services to reduce clients' potential risk of future employment-related litigation claims as well as handling employment litigation matters. She regularly advises clients on a range of issues, from wage and hour situations to leaves of absence and accommodating employees with disabilities. Wente is highly involved with the Child Advocacy Center, an organization that strives to end child abuse and has served on its board of directors since 2012. She obtained a J.D. from Southern Methodist University and a bachelor's degree from Tulane University.

