Spencer Fane Grows into Phoenix Market with Addition of Randy Jefferies

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Spencer Fane is pleased to announce it is expanding into the Phoenix market with the addition of John R. Jefferies (Randy) who joins the firm as a Partner with a notable and accomplished career practicing as a federal and state procurement and contracts lawyer in the real estate and construction industries.

Jefferies is the first attorney to join Spencer Fane in Phoenix, as the firm establishes an Arizona team as part of its growth strategy to align geographically with the growing needs of its clients. In 2016, Spencer Fane announced similar growth with new offices in Dallas, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Okla., as well as significant growth in Colorado and Missouri.

"We are committed to expanding our operations to markets and regions that align with our clients' needs, and we are excited to have Randy as a partner as we execute on that client promise," said Patrick J. Whalen, Spencer Fane Managing Partner. "Our firm is fortunate to be able to grow in response to our clients' expressed interest which has led us to Phoenix, a community that we are excited to join."

A recognized leader in the Arizona legal community, Jefferies brings decades of experience in federal and state procurement and government contract law, as well as years of experience serving contractors and subcontractors throughout Arizona, California, New Mexico, Utah and Nevada in building and construction law. He has negotiated and litigated construction claims at the city, county, state and federal levels on behalf of general contractors and specialty subcontractors.

Jefferies has been recognized time and again in his career for his achievements, named to Best Lawyers in America lists in Construction Law (2017), Commercial Litigation (2005-2017) and Litigation - Construction (2005-2017), as well as Southwest Super Lawyers in Construction Litigation (2009 - 2017), Arizona's Top Lawyers in Construction Litigation (2014). He has also earned the distinction of AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated (the highest rating available) by Martindale Hubbell.

Jefferies earned his juris doctorate from the University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law, and his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

About Spencer Fane

