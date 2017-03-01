Spencer Fane Opens Phoenix Office with Three Attorneys

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Spencer Fane LLP is pleased to announce its expansion into the Phoenix market with the addition of partners Andrew M. Federhar (Andy) and John R. Jefferies (Randy), as well as associate Jessica Gale, who bring to the firm and its clients a high-level of experience amassed throughout their notable legal careers.

Regarded throughout Arizona for their capabilities, all three attorneys share the Spencer Fane philosophy of a high level of client service, and will be instrumental in establishing the firm's presence in the region.

Spencer Fane opened its Phoenix office March 1, as the firm establishes an Arizona team as part of its growth strategy to align geographically with the growing needs of its clients. In 2016, Spencer Fane announced similar growth with new offices in Dallas, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Okla., as well as significant growth in Colorado and Missouri.

"Our firm is fortunate to be able to grow in response to our clients' expressed interests. This leads us to Phoenix, a community that we are excited to join," said Patrick J. Whalen, Spencer Fane Managing Partner. "Spencer Fane is committed to expanding our operations to markets and regions that are important to our clients so that we continue to comprehensively meet their needs. As many of our clients have commenced operations in Phoenix, we have embraced the market and are dedicated to making it a priority of our own. We are confident that Andy, Randy, and Jessica will serve as cornerstones to that effort and guide our Phoenix team to sustained growth in the years ahead."

Andrew M. (Andy) Federhar - Federhar is known throughout the Southwest legal community for his abilities in complex litigation, particularly in real estate, government, insurance bad faith, procurement and telecommunications. He has received numerous awards and recognitions, including numerous listings in Best lawyers in America in a broad range of categories (2007 - 2017), Southwest Super Lawyers (2007 - 2016) and Chambers USA (2004-2016). He will assume duties as Managing Partner of the Phoenix office.

John R. (Randy) Jefferies - Jefferies helps general contractors, specialty subcontractors and suppliers, and businesses throughout the construction industry navigate the complex legal system and defends them in litigation matters. He has been recognized time and again in his career for excellence, named to Best Lawyers in America lists in Construction Law (2017), Commercial Litigation (2005-2017) and Litigation - Construction (2005-2017), as well as Southwest Super Lawyers in Construction Litigation (2009 - 201), Arizona's Top Lawyers in Construction Litigation (2014). He has also earned the distinction of AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated (the highest rating available) by Martindale Hubbell.

Jessica Gale - Gale is a business litigator, working with in-house counsel and business owners to help them avoid litigation, and defend them rigorously when litigation can't be prevented. She received her J.D. from University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law, and her B.A. magna cum laude from University of Arizona.

"Joining Spencer Fane was an obvious choice as the firm's commitment to client service so closely aligns with our own," said Andy Federhar, the newly appointed Managing Partner of the Spencer Fane Phoenix office. "We look forward to introducing our clients to the firm, and introducing ourselves to Spencer Fane clients. We are excited to demonstrate the positive results that our new partnership will produce for their businesses."

About Spencer Fane

Spencer Fane is a full-service business law firm focused on providing results that move clients and their businesses forward. With direct access to firm leadership and a different approach to client engagement, its attorneys instill confidence and certainty that the clients' interests are the firm's priority. The firm has offices in Colorado Springs and Denver, Colo.; Overland Park, Kan.; Jefferson City, Kansas City, Cape Girardeau, Springfield and St. Louis, Mo.; Omaha, Neb.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Dallas, Texas; and now Phoenix, Ariz. For more information, visit spencerfane.com or follow @spencerfane on Twitter.