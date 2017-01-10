Spencer Fane Partners Re-Elect Chair, Reaffirming Confidence in Direction

KANSAS CITY, MO--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Spencer Fane LLP is pleased to announce that its partners have voted to re-elect Patrick J. Whalen to a second four-year term as Managing Partner of the firm. The Spencer Fane partners also elected Ron Fano to the firm's Executive Committee, which is responsible for determining the strategic direction of the firm.

The votes underscore the partnership's confidence in the performance and growth of the firm, which has expanded into multiple new markets and realized improved outcomes both as a business as well as on a continued basis for its clients.

Most recently, Spencer Fane expanded its presence in Denver through a combination with Berenbaum Weinshienk on Dec. 1, 2016, resulting in the firm doubling its attorney count in Colorado. Additionally, in the last year, Spencer Fane has opened three new offices in Oklahoma City, Okla., Dallas, Texas and Cape Girardeau, Mo. At the same time, the firm has been recognized as "one of the firms standing above the crowd" in regard to its financial performance after reporting 10.8 percent growth in revenue and 10.4 percent growth in income in 2015. The Spencer Fane growth in these particular areas of measurement are the outcome, in large part, of increased demand for the firm's legal services.

While many law firms have slowed in revenue and income growth in recent years, Spencer Fane has posted strong performance numbers in each of the last five years as it intentionally provides an alternative to the Big Law model and remains committed to pairing clients with experienced counsel capable of efficiently and effectively meeting their legal needs.

In addition to its geographic expansion, Spencer Fane has experienced significant growth in experience and attorney count with nearly 200 lawyers serving clients throughout its footprint which includes offices in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

"Our decisive expansion efforts have been intentional and strategic as we intend to serve our clients in the same manner they have come to expect," Whalen said. "We have been fortunate to have clients continue to call on our firm not only to represent them in new matters but increasingly in new markets, and we're pleased to respond by shaping our firm to meet their needs."

About Spencer Fane

Spencer Fane is a full-service business law firm focused on providing results that move clients and their businesses forward. With direct access to firm leadership and a different approach to client engagement, its attorneys instill confidence and certainty that the clients' interests are the firm's priority. In addition to its Kansas City office, Spencer Fane has offices in Colorado Springs and Denver, Colo.; Overland Park, Kan.; Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, St. Louis, and Springfield, Mo.; Omaha, Neb.; Oklahoma City, Okla. and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit spencerfane.com or follow @spencerfane on Twitter.