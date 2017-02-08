Spencer Fane Reunites With Lovett-Bowman, Expands Litigation Practice

KANSAS CITY, MO--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Spencer Fane is pleased to announce that it will once again be joined by Of Counsel Stephanie A. Lovett-Bowman who rejoins the firm's litigation practice after serving with the U.S. Department of Education. Previous to her time at the DoE, Stephanie served with Spencer Fane for five years.

"We are delighted to have Stephanie return to Spencer Fane, and let our clients benefit from her depth of experience in education-related matters and cases," said Patrick J. Whalen, Managing Partner of Spencer Fane. "She has amassed an exceptional degree of acumen in education law and employment law over the course of her career, and she will be a valuable asset to our litigation practice."

As a litigator and counselor, Stephanie has focused her practice on helping school districts and other public employers resolve disputes and implement best practices to proactively avoid risk and employee disputes. Stephanie counsels school districts on federal and state education laws, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Section 504, teacher tenure laws, sunshine laws and constitutional issues. She also provides experienced and knowledgeable representation to school districts in Department of Education Office for Civil Rights complaint investigations and during special education proceedings.

She is also an experienced employment law litigator and counselor, representing employers facing difficult lawsuits, contract disputes, and disciplinary matters.

Stephanie received her J.D. from University of Kansas School of Law in 2010 after graduating with her undergraduate degree from KU in 2005 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During her time at Kansas, Stephanie earned a variety of awards and recognitions, including the Faculty Award for Outstanding Scholastic Achievement; CALI Awards in Lawyering, Civil Procedure, Constitutional Law, Evidence and Sports Law; and awards at the National Criminal Procedure Moot Court Tournament.

