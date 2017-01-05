Spencer Fane Sponsors Lyric Opera Exploration Series

KANSAS CITY, MO--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Spencer Fane LLP is pleased to announce its newly formed sponsorship of The Exploration Series, a new initiative of Lyric Opera of Kansas City. As corporate underwriter of Explorations, Spencer Fane will donate $50,000 to the Lyric over the next three years as part of its ongoing support of arts organizations in the Kansas City area.

"Spencer Fane is committed to investing in Kansas City as a part of a larger commitment to our clients and community," said Patrick J. Whalen, Spencer Fane Managing Partner. "By supporting the arts, we help enrich the communities in which our clients, our attorneys, our staff and our families live. It's a contribution we are happy to make, particularly to an exceptional organization like the Lyric Opera."

Explorations features eclectic programs in intimate spaces, with programming that crosses musical borders and experiments with a wide range of lyrical expression. The intimacy of Explorations performances creates a new and unexpected kind of experience for Kansas City audiences. The next performance in the Exploration Series is Elvis Costello's The Juliet Letters, January 28 and 29.

The Lyric Opera of Kansas City was founded in 1958; it is one of the nations' premier regional opera companies and brings high quality live operatic performances to the people of the Kansas City area and a five-state region. The company mounts productions that enrich the community it serves, as well as reflect the highest artistic standards of the profession. The Lyric Opera offers innovative and award-winning programs designed to further music and arts education both in schools and in the community and serves more than 18,000 students and educators each year.

"We are thrilled to have Spencer Fane as a corporate sponsor of our new Explorations Series," said Deborah Sandler, General Director of Lyric Opera Kansas City. "Their sponsorship is a model of corporate investment. When corporations provide both financial support and participation and involvement by their own people, arts communities thrive and grow."

About Spencer Fane

Spencer Fane is a full-service business law firm focused on providing results that move clients and their businesses forward. With direct access to firm leadership and a different approach to client engagement, its attorneys instill confidence and certainty that the clients' interests are the firm's priority. The firm has offices in Colorado Springs and Denver, Colo.; Overland Park, Kan.; Jefferson City, Kansas City, Cape Girardeau, Springfield and St. Louis, Mo.; Omaha, Neb.; Oklahoma City, Okla. and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit spencerfane.com or follow @spencerfane on Twitter.