Spend Management Experts Featured on Executive Perspectives LIVE

John Haber to discuss cutting costs, innovations and supply chain management

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - Executive Perspectives Live, a primetime digital television show on C-Suite TV, today announced a feature with John Haber, Founder and CEO, Spend Management Experts.

Haber sat down with host Jeffrey Hayzlett to talk about the dynamics of the shipping industry and how businesses are reacting to the challenges of increasing costs, consumer expectations, and the new "disruptors" to the transportation industry. The shipping industry has seen a transformation in recent years through technology, with the emergence of alternative shipping options such as drop box locations, crowdsourcing and drones.

"When we think of the shipping industry, we think of freighters and cargo planes, but not how its intricacies affect every day consumers. John relates how shipping and logistics affect everyone who has ever ordered a package online," Hayzlett said. "As many of these tech companies look to transform themselves into logistics companies, having the 'insider track' will help our audience understand the industry and the changes taking place."

"We're in an incredibly fast paced and dynamic industry that requires being plugged in to real time information," said Haber. "It was a pleasure sitting down with Jeffrey and discussing the shipping landscape and sharing our insight with the other C-Suite members in the audience."

All episodes of Executive Perspectives Live are hosted by Jeffrey Hayzlett and can be seen on demand via C-Suite TV. To watch this episode: http://bit.ly/2k7CtQ1.

To learn more about Spend Management experts, please contact solutions@spendmgmt.com.

About C-Suite TV:

C-Suite TV is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and celebrities providing news and information for business leaders. C-Suite TV is your go-to resource to find out the inside track on trends and discussions taking place in businesses today. This online channel is home to such shows as C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Executive Perspectives Live and Best Seller TV, and more. C-Suite TV is part of C-Suite Network, the world's most powerful network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with C-Suite TV on Twitter and Facebook.

About Jeffrey Hayzlett:

Jeffrey Hayzlett is the primetime television host of C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett and Executive Perspectives Live on C-Suite TV and is the host of the award-winning All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett on the CBS on-demand podcast network, Play.It. Hayzlett is a global business celebrity, Hall of Fame speaker, best-selling author, and Chairman of C-Suite Network, home of the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with Hayzlett on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+ or www.hayzlett.com

About Spend Management Experts:

Spend Management Experts is a leading transportation spend management consultancy that helps companies optimize spend across the supply chain reducing costs by 20 percent or more. Our finance background and experience analyzing shipping costs relative to carrier profitability enables us to develop effective supply chain optimization strategies across all transportation modes. We leverage cutting-edge proprietary models to identify savings opportunities and build negotiation strategies based on data and meaningful business cases, while providing clients with straightforward details on exactly how savings are derived. For more information, please visit www.spendmanagementexperts.com. Connect with Spend Management Experts on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and the Spend Management Experts blog.