Spend Valentine's Day at Medieval Times

Buena Park, California Castle Announces Special Couples Package

BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Want to treat your special someone like a princess or prince this Valentine's Day? Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament puts chivalry, rivalry and revelry into the year's most romantic evening.

Tickets are now on sale for Medieval Times' Valentine's Day all inclusive Couple's Package. This special offer is good for all shows February 3 through February 15, 2017. Why not reserve a romantic medieval fantasy at a special low price?

For $110, each couple receives:

Two admissions to Medieval Times' two-hour feast and tournament

A couple's photo in a keepsake frame

Two souvenir glasses filled with champagne*

Box of fine chocolates

Call 1-888-WE-JOUST (935-6878) or visit www.medievaltimes.com for information and reservations.

*Non-alcoholic drink will be served to guests under 21. Some restrictions apply. Plus tax and processing fee. Must ask for discount offer VDAY17 when making reservation. This offer is only valid at the Buena Park, California, castle.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's California Castle is located at 7662 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, CA. Medieval Times is Orange County's Celebration Destination and North America's No. 1 dinner attraction. In 2016, Medieval Times received its sixth Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/16/11G127458/Images/The_Rose-b8cda0491256ada9b8e5df7c8a252e99.jpg