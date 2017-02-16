Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates Brings The Andrews Group on Board as First Alabama Affiliate

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC has announced that Keith Andrews of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates - The Andrews Group has joined as its first affiliate in Alabama. This latest announcement builds on Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates' aggressive national expansion, as its first affiliate in the Southeast. The firm has been adding affiliates across the country, most recently announcing offices in Phoenix, Pasadena, St. Louis, Chicago and Dallas.

For more than a decade, Andrews has worked with local and international investors and developers in the Birmingham, AL; Charleston, SC; Panama, and Mexico real estate markets. He has represented both aspects of the buyer and seller side of residential, commercial, and international transactions.

Andrews is an active member of CCIM, having held a position on the CCIM Institute International Presidential Advisory Group and is a member of the CCIM Institute's Marketing Committee and active member of the Alabama Chapter of CCIM.

"Keith is an extraordinary addition to the Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates team and joins as another of our founding members," said Rich Enderlin, COO, Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates. "He brings a great depth of relationships in the greater Alabama market and a strong influence in international investment. Plus I appreciate his strong ties to and involvement with CCIM."

"My goal is to bring awareness of the global real estate community to Alabama and take Alabama to the global real estate community. In other words, 'local reach on a global scale,'" said Andrews. "Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates provides a strong foundation for that kind of expansion and awareness as they are built on understanding that we are all in a global market for buyers and sellers. This is important when US real estate remains a leading choice for international investment."

Andrews is a member of the Birmingham Association of Realtors Central Alabama Global Council. He has been in the process of growing The Andrews Group having added four new team members in just the last few months.

About Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC: Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC will offer the highest level of commercial real estate services available through thoughtful, cooperative, and ethical practices. The firm is headquartered in Irvine with more than 15 offices located throughout the Western United States. Unique to Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC are a system of tools for affiliates that include a comprehensive real estate intranet and transaction management platform named Sperry CENTRAL and a custom designed marketing support software system called SperryLINK, among other immediate industry advantages. For more information, visit www.sperrycga.com.