MANILA, PHILIPPINES--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - SPi CRM, a pioneering leader in customer relationship management outsourcing today announced that it has been named "Leader" in the prestigious 2017 Global Outsourcing 100® by IAOP®. Ranked a "Super Star" of the Global Outsourcing 100, SPi CRM's commitment to "Sustained Excellence" is the latest credential under its belt.

As one of the trusted benchmarks in the industry, IAOP's annual list serves as the essential industry reference for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The list includes companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services. Evidenced by value being created at the company's top customers and through industry recognition and relevant organizational certifications, SPi CRM received exceptional marks. "We are proud to recognize SPi CRM for being among the highest rated companies in customer references and company awards and certifications," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill.

SPi CRM President and CEO, Maulik Parekh warmly welcomed the recognition: "We are honored to achieve the Leader position in the Global Outsourcing 100 List. The IAOP is a respected standard for the best of the best in the industry, and winning a seat in this exclusive circle is a testament to SPi CRM's deeply-ingrained culture of excellence. Being a Top Company for customer references and awards and certifications, speaks to the value we bring to the table. Our real "Super Stars" are our 11,000 employees, and this success will inspire all of us, on our journey to improve the customer experience for our clients."

About IAOP

IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About SPi CRM

SPi CRM is a pioneering leader in customer relationship management outsourcing offering voice, chat, email, and social media services. The company delivers multi-lingual solutions to leading brands covering the full customer engagement lifecycle. With nearly 11,000 employees across the United States, Australia, Nicaragua, and the Philippines, SPi CRM serves clients in diversified industries including media, telecommunications, travel and hospitality, financial services, retail, and e-commerce.

For more information, visit www.spicrm.com.