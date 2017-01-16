SPi CRM expands Madison contact center, to employ 350 by Q2

MADISON, WI and MANILA, PHILIPPINES--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - SPi CRM, a leading business process outsourcing firm, announced today that it has completed the expansion of its contact center in Madison, Wisconsin. The fully remodeled 24,000 square-foot facility will allow the growing organization to add 200 new jobs bringing its total employee count to 350 by June of this year.

"SPi CRM in Madison is our first call center in the United States," said Maulik Parekh, President & CEO, SPi CRM. "Our investments in the site have created 200 new jobs in eighteen months. In the three years since launching in Madison, we've transformed the site into a top-performing inbound contact center for a leading global brand." The Madison team performs inbound sales, utilizing voice and chat, for a US-based satellite TV provider. SPi CRM Madison is the highest-producing inbound sales site in the client's network, beating even its in-house operations.

"The company plans to add more jobs in Madison, bringing the total to 350 over the next few months," Parekh added.

About SPi CRM

SPi CRM is a pioneering leader in customer relationship management outsourcing offering voice, chat, email, and social media services. The company delivers multi-lingual solutions to leading brands covering the full customer engagement lifecycle. With more than 10,000 employees across the United States, Australia, Nicaragua, and the Philippines, SPi CRM serves clients in diversified industries including media, telecommunications, travel and hospitality, financial services, retail, and e-commerce.

