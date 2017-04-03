SPi CRM Leadership Bags Best C-Suite Team Award

MANILA, PHILIPPINES--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - SPi CRM, a pioneering leader in business process outsourcing, announced today that its executive team has been recognized as the industry's "Best C-Suite Team" at the recent 2017 International ICT Awards.

The International ICT Awards is an annual event led by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (CanCham) in close cooperation with the IT & Business Process Outsourcing Association of the Philippines (IBPAP). It is widely recognized as the most prestigious ICT Award event in the Philippines conferring special honors on the field's "inspirational role models." The "Best C-Suite Team of the Year" is a newly introduced category which recognizes the important role of the company's Top Executive Team in leading its organization towards development and growth.

Winning the Best C-Suite Team Award, SPi CRM's leadership team was cited for its vision and successful execution of the company's ICT strategy, further benefiting its internal and external stakeholders.

SPi CRM President and CEO Maulik Parekh proudly offered the victory to SPi CRM employees, drawing inspiration from their commitment to excellence: "As a management team, we dedicate this award to our 11,000 talented employees around the world who never cease to inspire us with their passion, their dedication, and their hard work. This award belongs to them."

