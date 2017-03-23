Spigit Announces Biggest Product Release Yet and Adds New EVP of Sales

The leading Innovation Management Solution expands enterprise integration and welcomes new EVP of Sales Don Morrison

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Spigit, the world's leading provider of innovation management software, today announced its most powerful product release yet. Spigit's Spring 2017 release offers its customers greater and expanded enterprise integration capabilities along with a unique ability for executives to now track the value of a portfolio of ideas that drive company innovation, along with enhanced reporting and analytics. Also, Spigit today announced the appointment of Don Morrison as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Morrison has a stellar track record as a global technology executive, with more than 20 years of experience at ForeSee and GMAC.

This announcement comes on the heels of Spigit's recent announcement of the acquisition of Kindling Inc, and record growth of 39% in 2016.

Spigit adds enterprise-class integrations with Rest API

With the Spring 2017 release, Spigit now offers a Rest API for any customer to leverage. Spigit customers can now seamlessly integrate their idea pipeline and innovation process in Spigit with enterprise or a department-specific application like social communities, PLM, project management software, ERP, and others. Spigit's new Rest API can pull the best ideas from Spigit into a variety of complementary technologies such as rapid prototyping software and concept development tools and to accept ideas from any enterprise collaboration tool such as Slack, Jive, Yammer, Outlook, and others.

New innovation portfolio dashboard for managing the value of innovation within the enterprise

Spigit has added innovation portfolio value tracking and reporting to its unique business analytics capabilities. Teams can now keep track of the value of their innovation pipeline as the number of contributors and ideas grow in a crowdsourced and collaborative innovation program. Spigit customers will now have the ability to track and report the projected business value -- such as time, cost, revenue -- of their innovation pipeline across all business units in a centralized dashboard.

Don Morrison joins Spigit as EVP Worldwide Sales

Spigit is also thrilled to announce the addition of Don Morrison, Executive Vice President of Sales. Mr. Morrison is responsible for managing Spigit's accelerating growth globally. He previously served as EVP and General Manager at ForeSee, a market-leading Customer Experience Analytics software used by the global Fortune 500. While at ForeSee, Mr. Morrison oversaw explosive annual growth in ForeSee's sales, account base and sales team. He was formerly an executive with GMAC Commercial Finance, and Compuware and held leadership roles at MascoTech, Coopers and Lybrand and Deloitte & Touche.

"Spigit helps companies solve their most pressing need -- to innovate in an environment of disruption," said Don Morrison. "I was seeking another opportunity to work with best-in-class companies and bring them the premium solution to solve one of their core challenges. I'm looking forward to working with leading enterprises to dramatically improve their innovation programs."

"With the Spring 2017 release, we are extending our technology lead in the market. And with such a stellar executive as Don Morrison joining the Spigit executive team to lead worldwide sales, we are poised to grow even faster," said Scott Raskin, CEO of Spigit. "Don is one of the most business-oriented sales leaders I've worked with. His focus is on making his clients successful," said Larry Freed, a Spigit Board member and ForeSee's former CEO.

About Spigit Innovation and Idea Management Software

Somewhere in the mind of an employee, partner, or customer is an idea that can radically transform your business. Spigit enables large enterprises to easily uncover these ground-breaking ideas, manage them, and bring them to market. Spigit helps companies:

Reduce customer churn and improve customer experience

Slash costs and waste, maximize efficiency and reduce time to market

Reduce employee churn and improve employee engagement

Get ahead of business disruption through digital transformation

About Spigit Inc.

Spigit is the largest provider of innovation management software to some of the world's foremost companies, including AT&T, Citibank, Duke Energy, MetLife, Pfizer, Unilever, UnitedHealth Group and more. Spigit has powered innovation and process improvement for large enterprises across major industries of financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and energy. For a demo, click here.

Spigit cloud software enables organizations to engage with their employees, customers, and partners to build a culture of innovation. Spigit proprietary automation, patented algorithms, and highly configurable, secure and multi-lingual platform make it the only solution that will scale seamlessly across the enterprise. Spigit global HQ is in San Francisco, European HQ in London, and our Asia-Pacific HQ is in Sydney. Learn more at www.spigit.com.

© 2017 Spigit Corp. All rights reserved. Spigit, the Spigit logo, Kindling, the Kindling logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spigit Corporation and/or its in the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/21/11G133687/Images/Final_Spring_Release_Image-091aa3ef912a950da23d657e665943bb.jpg