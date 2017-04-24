Spin Games LLC Announces New RGS Technology Integration and Licensing Deal with Gaming Realms

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Spin Games LLC announced today the execution of an RGS - RGS integration and technology license agreement with Gaming Realms PLC. Under the agreement Spin Games and Gaming Realms will complete an RGS - RGS integration; combining the power of both companies' RGS technology stacks.

The technology integration will allow for rapid deployment of Gaming Realms' content into Spin's regulated markets, utilizing Spin's existing integrations and distribution channels.

Kent Young, CEO of Spin Games stated, "Being able to combine our technologies and have the ability to execute RGS - RGS integrations with Gaming Realms, will allow for rapid deployment of Gaming Realms content via the Spin ROC™. We are delighted to have the ability and opportunity to enhance our technology solutions with content partners such as Gaming Realms, enabling us to provide superior state-of-the-art intelligent content solutions to our customers."

Atul Bali, Deputy Chairman of Gaming Realms said "We are excited to offer our award-winning game portfolio to regulated market operators through high quality distribution partners such as Spin."

About Spin Games

Founded in January 2012 and located in Reno, NV, Spin Games LLC is known for the design and development of world class gaming content and disruptive smart-solution technologies for land-based and interactive markets. Spin has content and RGS licensing agreements with top tier content providers, including Konami Gaming, Inc., Everi, Incredible Technologies, Inspired Gaming, Lightning Box, Grand Vision Gaming and Novomatic, to name a few. For more information about Spin Games LLC, please visit www.spingames.net.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms is one of the fastest growing gaming companies, creating intelligent game technology with a platform that can take all kinds of game content and publish it anywhere; a personalized engine that creates efficient promotion and player satisfaction. Analytics and algorithms combined to drive a winning business. Gaming Realms develops, publishes, and licenses next-generation mobile gaming-content. Our market-leading mobile technology powers content distribution and monetization across real-money and social-gaming markets. For more information please visit www.gamingrealms.com.