Spindle Adds Veteran Media Industry Executive Michael Kelly to Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Spindle, Inc. ( OTCQB : SPDL) ("Spindle" or "Company"), a leading provider of unified commerce solutions, today announced that veteran media industry executive Michael Kelly has joined the Spindle's board of directors.

Michael Kelly has been the CEO of Alpha Bay, a leading cloud-based, SaaS and mobile commerce platform that offers a transformative point-of-sale technology to developers and retailers of all sizes, since 2015 when Kelly retired from DISH Network. Kelly became a DISH Network executive in 2000 when he merged Kelly Broadcasting Systems into DISH Network.

Spindle Interim CEO, Dr. Jack Scott stated, "We are clearly pleased to welcome Mike to Spindle's board of directors. Mike's track record of success and past accomplishments speaks for itself. Importantly, just like me, he has already made a sizeable financial commitment to the Company and has a vested interest in our success as a large shareholder. We are grateful he has made the commitment to join our team, role up his sleeves, and assist us in building shareholder value."

Michael Kelly commented, "I'm excited to join the board of Spindle at what I perceive to be an opportunistic time. I look forward to taking a more active role in an effort to add value for the Company's shareholders by working with my fellow board members and Spindle management."

While Kelly's last role at DISH was serving as CEO/President of DISH's Blockbuster unit, Kelly served as a DISH Executive Vice President since 2000. He spearheaded DISH's advertising venture with Google called "AdSense for TV" and facilitated DISH's role as a launch partner in the Google TV platform. Kelly was also responsible for several innovative projects including an automated anonymized set-top box audience measurement platform and DISH's successful set-top box addressable advertising network. While Kelly led DISH's customer care division, DISH received top industry rankings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) and J.D. Power and Associates.

Kelly founded Kelly Broadcasting Systems in 1991, which operated satellite transmission facilities around the globe until merging into DISH in 2000. KBS licensed and distributed international radio and television programming from countries like Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Greece, Holland, Italy, India, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. While at KBS, he was named an Ernst and Young 1998 Entrepreneur of the Year.

About Spindle

Spindle is an innovator of merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions focused on the Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB) market. It is focused on payment processing services and integrating value-added capabilities that enhance merchant revenue and increase consumer loyalty, experience, and stickiness. Spindle is taking a unique approach to orchestrating commerce transactions of all types by leveraging best-in-class technology, multiple solutions for vertical markets, and a deeply experienced payments management team to define and drive the way commerce transactions will be performed in the future. This commerce experience will be independent of mechanism, unifying a consumer's experience across all platforms (mobile, browser, kiosk, etc.), taking today's solutions to a new level via technology integrations and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.spindle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.