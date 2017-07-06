Spindle, Inc. Names Habib Yunus Chief Financial Officer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - Spindle, Inc. ( OTCQB : SPDL) ("Spindle" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of integrated marketing and commerce solutions, today announced that it has named Habib Yunus Chief Financial Officer.

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and an experienced executive with a successful track record of leading teams to deliver results, Yunus previously served as the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Nasdaq listed Payment Data Systems, Inc. from March 03, 2015 to December 30, 2016. He was responsible for successfully leading the company's uplisting from the OTC Market to NASDAQ, while managing its public reporting requirements including SEC filings, corporate governance and forecasting.

Yunus stated, "Since joining the Spindle's board on February 1, 2017, I have spent considerable time helping management lay the groundwork for the future. Through these efforts, we together have built what I believe to be a highly disruptive and scalable business model that has the potential to drive meaningful value for our shareholders. I look forward to now taking a more hands-on leadership role focused on both execution and the collective achievement of our goals."

Jack Scott, CEO and member of the board of directors, commented, "We are excited to have Habib join our management team as we pivot the Company from purely a payments gateway to integrated marketing and commerce solutions for small and medium sized businesses. Habib's experience comes at a critical point as we position the Company for growth and profitability."

Mr. Yunus has more than 15 years of experience in accounting, finance and investing. Prior to joining Payment Data, he was the Managing Director and Founder of W NRG (Energy) Advisory LLC since January 2013, focused on advising clients on energy investments, joint venture transactions, project management and market research in North America for Asian investors.

Before founding W Energy Advisory, from September 2010 to January 2013, he was the Lead Project Manager for Toyota Tsusho America, Inc., where in 2012 he originated and negotiated a $602 million joint venture between Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Japan) and Encana Corporation. Prior to his position at Toyota Tsusho America, Inc., he served as the Head of Tax and Special Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer of Shinsei Bank Ltd. in Tokyo, Japan from July 2006 to June 2010. From June 1999 to July 2006 he was with Deloitte Tax in Atlanta and Tokyo.

Mr. Yunus holds B.S. in Accounting and Masters of Accounting (Tax specialization) degrees from the University of Florida.

