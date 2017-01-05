Spindle Launches Catalyst Sports

Disruptive Platform with Multiple Revenue Streams in Several Verticals Expected to Enable Consistent Consumer Engagement and Loyalty

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Spindle, Inc. ( OTCQB : SPDL) ("Spindle" or "Company"), a leading provider of unified commerce solutions, today announced the launch of Catalyst Sports (www.catalystteamsports.com), a disruptive online management tool for sports leagues and teams targeting the nascent $9 billion U.S. youth sports market.

According to GII Research, "Worldwide youth and amateur adult league sports software markets are poised to achieve significant growth and enormous market consolidation as youth and recreational teams move to automated process. Integration of a variety of technologies is the functional direction of market development as vendors seek to build out a platform. Very few vendors are specialists in payments processing. Credit card processing is an important part of running a team. The teams revolve around shared use of fields, courts or ice. Payments processing provides a way to collect the money easily, providing a base for the team."

CatalystTeamSports.com is the result of a collaborative effort between Spindle, leveraging its strong industry expertise in payments, and coaches, who desire specific functionality. Catalyst Sports has been designed to meet the needs of coaches and sports participants ranging from youths to adult leagues and groups.

Spindle EVP & Catalyst, GM Antone Biondo, stated, "We believe the Catalyst Sports platform, coupled with equipment and apparel purchasing, enhance our ability to differentiate ourselves from current offerings in the marketplace. Our proprietary systems and strategic partner integrations have enabled us to deliver a sophisticated platform that will benefit numerous business verticals at a price point below that of our competition. We will extend our marketing reach through strategic partnerships with major sports industry retailers as well as with our coaching affiliates and associations throughout the country. With our key partnerships, we anticipate our dual marketing efforts will have the ability to reach millions of coaches. The sports vertical is a natural supplement to our business due to our unique ability to leverage our existing payment processing expertise within a new and highly scalable, opportunistic revenue vertical."

Biondo concluded, "We expect the Catalyst Sports team store to be the cornerstone of our marketplace that will expand with goods and services from various other strategic relationships and from the merchants to which we provide payment and marketing solutions. With the integration of the Catalyst CRM capabilities into the Catalyst platform, we have a truly enterprise level solution that has the ability to improve our merchants' day to day operations while delivering return on investment."

The Catalyst Sports solution includes team player registration, league management, standings, statistics, team scheduling, tournament scheduling, team blogging, team email communication, and even Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram integration for social media engagement. By integrating the Catalyst Gateway, CRM, and other core components, Spindle has leveraged existing payment processing software and expertise to expand into new highly scalable, opportunistic revenue verticals.

The Catalyst platform will be marketed to the sports vertical initially, being the first targeted vertical market of many. With the Catalyst platform we will have the ability to scale in order to service sports practitioners, doctors, pharmacies, sports facilities, gyms, salons, and other vertical markets in need of a unified platform to manage their scheduling, marketing, accounting, and payment processing needs. Spindle has the ability to deliver these unified commerce solutions at a price point below that of existing competitors with the ability to improve merchants' day to day operations, marketing and provide strong ROI.

About Spindle

Spindle is an innovator of merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions focused on the Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB) market. It is focused on payment processing services and integrating value-added capabilities that enhance merchant revenue and increase consumer loyalty, experience, and stickiness. Spindle is taking a unique approach to orchestrating commerce transactions of all types by leveraging best-in-class technology, multiple solutions for vertical markets, and a deeply experienced payments management team to define and drive the way commerce transactions will be performed in the future. This commerce experience will be independent of mechanism, unifying a consumer's experience across all platforms (mobile, browser, kiosk, etc.), taking today's solutions to a new level via technology integrations and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.spindle.com.

