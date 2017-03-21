Spindle and Mach One Media Group Enter Into Reciprocal Strategic Marketing Partnership

National Digital Advertising and Marketing Agency Serving SMB and Fortune 100 Customers to Resell Spindle's CATALYST Gateway and Merchant Services Solutions to Existing and Future Customers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Spindle, Inc. ( OTCQB : SPDL) ("Spindle" or "Company"), an emerging provider of unified commerce solutions, today announced that it has entered into a joint digital marketing partnership with Mach One Media Group, a national digital advertising and marketing agency serving clients for nearly 20 years.

Mach One Media Group, Inc. (Mach One), (http://machonemediagroup.com) is a full-service advertising agency that specializes in planning, buying and media placement at affordable rates. Mach One offers its clients a combination of services designed to streamline the advertising process.

Mach One will resell Spindle's CATALYST payments gateway and merchant services solutions. Mach One plans to offer their existing and future customers Spindle's CATALYST Commerce Solutions, with integrated, state of the art digital MAR-TECH solutions targeting the rapidly growing and evolving domestic media market. Through this strategic relationship there will be coordinated direct sales initiatives with branded solutions built to target specific vertical markets. The terms of the agreement provide for reciprocal revenue sharing opportunities.

Royce Eyer, President of Mach One Media Group, stated, "We are excited to announce the partnership between Spindle and Mach One. In addition to creating a mutually beneficial relationship, the CATALYST Commerce Solutions extend our customers a turn-key payment processing solution while Mach One Media Group offers Spindle's customers turn-key marketing solutions to increase transactional sales growth."

Spindle EVP & Catalyst GM Antone Biondo, stated, "With the inclusion of Mach One Media Group's digital media capabilities, we are strengthening our CATALYST Marketing System, which is a core component of our CATALYST Commerce Solutions Platform. Digital Media expertise will come to be recognized as one of our strengths. This relationship brings us another step closer to our strategic vision for orchestrated commerce. Through enhancement of consumer engagement for our merchants, we anticipate driving increased transactional growth. While we will continue to innovate though internal initiatives, accretive strategic relationships and organizations that share our orchestrated commerce vision, such as Mach One, are mission critical to the velocity of our success."

"Our CATALYST Commerce Platform has evolved through our focus on key partnerships and innovation. With additional integrated MAR-TECH & AD-TECH components we continue to enhance our ability to deliver more unique, streamlined, orchestrated commerce experiences. We anticipate that this relationship with Mach One will drive significant growth for Spindle, Mach One and our merchants," Biondo concluded.

Spindle is an innovator of merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions focused on the Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB) market. The CATALYST Marketing System components and CATALYST IP were included in the asset acquisition from Catalyst Business Development, Inc. which Spindle, Inc. completed in 2015. It is focused on payment processing services and integrating value-added capabilities that enhance merchant revenue and increase consumer loyalty, experience, and stickiness. Spindle is taking a unique approach to orchestrating commerce transactions of all types by leveraging best-in-class technology, multiple solutions for vertical markets, and a deeply experienced payments management team to define and drive the way commerce transactions will be performed in the future. This commerce experience will be independent of mechanism, unifying a consumer's experience across all platforms (mobile, browser, kiosk, etc.), taking today's solutions to a new level via technology integrations and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.spindle.com.

