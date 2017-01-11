Spine Specialist Global Non-Surgical Back Pain Treatment Makes Historic Start in Canada

No Need to Leave Canada for Spinal Medical Care

WELLESLEY, ON--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Demand for spine health medical attention, especially on back pain, is exploding, and for good reason: Dr. Mark Jagger of Canada embarked on a journey that would forever change his practice and the lives of many patients with spine related injuries and back pain. Out of Dr Jagger's frustrations of not being able to help these people, he began discovering the amazing results of using Laser Enhanced Spinal Decompression treatments and ultimately, the Spine Specialist Table was born.

This Spine Specialist Table offers not just hope but non-surgical treatment for patients suffering from spine injuries, disc issues and back pain. Currently, there are 4 clinics in Canada where people can book their appointment and be attended by a Spine Specialist expert. Now, there's no need for Canadian citizens to go abroad to seek medical attention and appointments to receive treatment.

Dr. Jagger, the inventor of the Spine Specialist Table, is working closely with some of the best doctors in Canada to provide the most complete non-surgical solution possible in the world. Dr. Tiburcio (Alliston, ON), Dr. Samji (Vancouver, BC), Dr. Engineer (Etobicoke, ON), Dr. Jagger (Mississauga, ON) are offering the Spine Specialist Table solution.

"I'm confident to say that being able to be treated on this device has made me feel years younger and has given me back the mobility that I thought I had lost forever."

- Gary L., 77 years old - Retired Health Professional

To book a Back and Neck Pain Assessment with any 4 of our locations or for any other inquiries regarding the Spine Specialist Table, visit http://spinespecialisttable.com/press-release

About Spine Specialist Table

Laser Assisted Spinal Restoration™ (LASR) is a new therapy for patients suffering from chronic neck and back pain. This treatment utilizes 2 of the most technologically advanced treatments for back and neck pain, Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression and Class 4 Medical Laser Therapy. At its heart it has a fully computer automated laser delivery system that combines these therapies simultaneously in a scientifically specific technique for an unparalleled treatment effect.

Spine Specialist Global is the exclusive marketer for the Spine Specialist Table and is an emerging Canadian company that is helping to put an end to this back pain crisis. They are currently looking for Spine Specialist clinics throughout Canada. To apply to be a Spine Specialist Table clinic, please fill out the online form at: http://SpineSpecialistGlobal.com/contact-form/.

To know more about the Spine Specialist Table, visit http://spinespecialisttable.com/

