Spirax Sarco gives back to help children rebuild their lives around the world

BLYTHEWOOD, SC--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Spirax Sarco, the leader in products and services for steam system management hosted their annual charity event at the Westin Hotel in Savannah, GA on Saturday, March 11, 2017 where participants built prosthetic hands for children in third-world countries who are missing limbs.

There are 300,000 landmine rated amputees globally and 20% of those are children. This was a powerful and memorable event where employees worked in teams to build 37 prosthetic hands for global distribution to children around the world. With one hour to build them, employees, divided into teams, collaborated to reach the common goal of successfully building one hand per group.

Lorraine Wiseman, President and General Manager of Spirax Sarco said, "I am proud to be part of a great company who does amazing things. This is a rewarding experience and the people of Spirax Sarco always like the opportunity to give back. The children who are receiving these hands had to overcome adversity that none of us can imagine. We are here to help them be resilient, overcome their adversity and give them a smile at the end of the day."

This team building activity was a lot of fun for all employees and it was a great way to build morale while building a better world. The prosthetics built are a low-cost alternative for typical medical grade prosthetic hands, generally costing around $3,000 per unit. After completion, the prosthetics were prepped for global distribution

