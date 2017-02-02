Spirax Sarco launches the EP500 Electropneumatic Valve Positioner

The world's most user-friendly electropneumatic positioner

BLYTHEWOOD, SC --(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Spirax Sarco, the leader in products and services for steam system management, announces the release of the EP500, the world's first ergonomically designed electropneumatic valve positioner. This positioner offers outstanding accuracy and industry-leading reliability with an ease of installation, calibration and operation.

The EP500 has a cast aluminum enclosure that is suitable for outdoor installations. It utilizes simple force-balance control technology and can be mounted onto pneumatic actuators with strokes between 10mm and 70mm. With two gauges to indicate the supply air pressure and the output pressure to the pneumatic actuator, zero and span adjustments are easily accomplished.

Additional features include improved calibration capabilities, IP65 rated weatherproof enclosure, NAMUR mounting, and an easily accessible and electrical access cap with compression style wiring connectors. A mounting kit is included.

