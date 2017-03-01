Spirax Sarco's January/February 2017 Issue of SteamNews Magazine hits the street

Featuring plant safety methods to help boost productivity and eliminate waste

BLYTHEWOOD, SC--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Spirax Sarco, the leader in products and services for steam system management, is proud to announce the launch of 2017's first issue of the year. The January/February issue of SteamNews magazine presents an exciting mixture of educational information and advice on workforce and plant safety.

Highlights of this issue include:

Stay safe with steam -- Find out some tips in keeping your steam system safe.

What is this phenomenon called waterhammer? -- Learn how waterhammer is caused in steam systems, the damage it can do and how to prevent it.

Converting condensate from an enemy to an ally -- See how a plant made improvements to their steam system which resulted in a safer environment and reduced risk of waterhammer.

Tips for improving safety -- Get instant knowledge on the different types of Behavioral Based Safety programs that are available and how to implement them.

Valve safety -- considerations for installation -- Discover how to safely select, apply, and install a control valve assembly that is appropriate for a set of specific process conditions.

When quality and safety meet: How quality affects safety -- Read this article to understand how consistently delivering value by meeting customer's needs is the ultimate way of assuring safety and quality at all times.

Additional content is also available including industry editorial, training opportunities, product innovations, energy saving tips, maintenance tips and much more to help improve plant production, sustainability and energy efficiency. To download the January/February 2017 issue of SteamNews go to: http://bit.ly/1L5zDiK.

SteamNews Magazine:

SteamNews is a digital magazine published quarterly for plant managers, facility and operation professionals and engineers in the manufacturing industry. The goal of this publication is to provide readers with the expertise and solutions to make informed decisions as they relate to the needs of their steam system facility.

